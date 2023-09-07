Sixth ANIMAFILM Int'l Animation Festival kicks off [PHOTOS]

Nizami Cinema has hosted the grand opening of the 6th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival.

The traditional event is co-organized by Azerbaijan Animation Association and PERI FILM LLC with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Cinema Agency, Azernews reports.

Deputy Culture Minister Saadet Yusifova wished good luck to the festival participants.

Speaking about the development of animation in the country, the Deputy Minister stressed that there are plans to create animation schools.

She noted that the work of ANIMAFILM contributes to the development of animation, and such festivals will help create links between domestic and foreign animators.

Then the animated film Nazrin Aghamaliyev's film "Hadis".

In their remarks, the jury members, representatives of organizations that support the festival stressed the importance of the ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival for children and adults. All funds raised from ticket sales will be used to support women directors in Azerbaijan.

The 6th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival has three main programs: competition program, non-competition program and professional program

Out of 174 films submitted from 46 countries, the selection committee has accepted 39 films from 13 countries for the competition.

These films will compete in two international and two local categories. The selected films will be evaluated by an international jury and children spectators, and the winners will be announced at the festival's closing ceremony. The prize fund of the festival is 2300 US dollars.

Non-competition program include the "Made by Women for Women" program, Oscar-nominee "Red Turtle", and the Oscar-winning "Spirited Away" feature films from Japan's Ghibli Studio, as well as the award-winning best Indian animation films.

The program "Classic Azerbaijani Animated Films" with the participation of Masud Panahi features his legendary work "P?sp?sa xan?m v? Siçan b?y" (T?q-T?q Xan?m).

A workshop and a financial program "Women's Rights through Animated Films" will be organized as part of the festival with the support of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

Five authors will be eligible to participate in the program. Project participants will be trained by European mentors — Swiss director Isabel Favez, and French producer Olivier Catherin. Selected animation projects will eventually be presented to the public in the "ANIMAFILM School: Pitching Competition".

The international jury includes Ismayil Iman (Azerbaijan), Isabelle Favez (Switzerland), Ana Chubinidze (Georgia), Ogtay Yusibov (Azerbaijan, Finland), Olivier Catherin (France) and Tehzeeb Khurana (India).

The special guests are Masud Panahi (Azerbaijan, Germany), Kireet Khurana (India), Matthew Lyon (Canada) and Micha?l Dudok de Wit (Netherlands).

The festival director is the chairman of the Azerbaijan Animation Association Rashid Aghamaliyev.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.









