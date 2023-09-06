Minister of Youth and Sports climbs Heydar Peak [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has climbed Heydar Peak (3,751 meters) in Shahdag National Park.

The ascent was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The minister was accompanied by the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation Israfil Ashurlu.

One of the main tourist hubs in Azerbaijan is the Shahdag National Park located in the north of the country. With its extraordinary beauty, the national park is a perfect destination for tourists throughout the year.

The Shahdag National Park is the largest national park not only in Azerbaijan but in the whole Caucasus.

Known as the highest mountain in the country, Mount Bazarduzu is located in Shadag National Park. G. P. Baker and G. Yeld were the first men climbing the Mount in 1890 when the first ascent was recorded. Summer is considered the most appropriate period to climb the peak.

Shahdag National Park also has rich flora and fauna. The major types of trees there include Caucasian Oak, Caucasian, European Hornbeam, Oriental Hornbeam, Oriental Beech, Silver Birch, Birch, Common Yew, White Willow, Common Walnut, Wild Cherry etc.

The national park is home to the rare East Caucasian tur, Bezoar ibex, domestic goat, Caucasian lynx, Syrian brown bear, wild boar, Indian wolf, common jackal, common jungle cat, red fox, roe deer and other animals.