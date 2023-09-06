Around 20 short films produced within SALAM Int'l Youth Film Festival

Laman Ismayilova

Around 20 short films have been produced within the 2nd SALAM International Youth Film Festival.

The film festival was co-organized by Narimanfilm Studio with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education, as well as PASHA Holding's general sponsorship, Azernews reports.

The festival program included short films made by them as part of the cinema marathon.

A workshop "Cinema Marathon" was organized for teenagers in accordance with the principles of the "Azerbaijan Film Marathon" project (CineMarathon/Azerbaijan).

This project was launched in September 2012 as part of the Cinemasports (cinemasports.com) international project, which was created in the USA in 2004 and subsequently gained wide popularity in many countries.

The main idea of Cinemasports is that participants, both in teams and individually, on a given theme or using certain elements (these components are announced on the day of the event), for a short period of time (10, 24 or 48 hours), using improvised gadgets, shoot a short film. This event is called a movie marathon. The screening of films at the festival was accompanied by a presentation of the authors, a discussion of finished works, feedback from the mentors of the film marathon and guests of the festival.

Speaking about cinema marathon, the festival's founder and president, head of the Narimanfilm studio, Honored Cultural Worker Nariman Mammadov said that its main goal is not to evaluate finished works, but to create an opportunity for participants to experience the creative process and express themselves in an extremely limited time frame. Here, first of all, it is not professional training that plays a role, but talent, ingenuity, creativity and intuition.

The mentors of the film marathon, which included the founders of CineMarathon / Azerbaijan Gurban Bunyatov and Eldar Ismayilov, the founder of the dOM theater Tarlan Rasulov, the film director Orkhan Agazade, the art critic and the founder of the Asmart Creative Center Asmar Abdullayeva expressed the opinion that the films made within the festival enjoyed a huge success.

About 350 teenagers were divided into groups and created 20 short films in four days. The film screenings left a deep impression on the cinema lovers.

Note that SALAM International Youth Film Festival has been operating since 2019.

The main purpose of the festival is to create friendship between teenagers, to promote the Azerbaijani culture, to educate the youth in accordance with the worldwide spiritual values, as well as support in the formation of the good art taste and understanding of the cinema among the young generation through demonstration of professional high-quality films.

