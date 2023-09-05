Azerbaijan represented at children's book forum in Russia

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been represented at the International Forum of Children's and Youth Books "In the Language of Children's Literature: Cooperation between the CIS countries and Georgia in the field of children's literature and reading".

The delegation included Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Selim Babullaoghlu, head of the Culture Ministry`s Book Circulation and Publishing Department Islam Huseynov, Deputy Director of the Firidun bey Kocharli Republican Children's Library Zahid Dadasheva, illustrator Narmina Abdullayeva and children's writer, editor-in-chief of the Everest Publishing House, professor Solmaz Amanova, who made various presentations, Azernews reports.

In addition, "Anthology of Literature of the Peoples of the CIS Countries" was presented as part of the event. The anthology included works by Azerbaijani writers.

Children's writers, illustrators, children's book designers, librarians, specialists in the field of children's literature attended the event.

The forum was devoted to children's literature, translation, illustration and book design, as well as the role of the Russian language as the basis of international communication.

Speakers from the CIS countries and Georgia shared the most interesting educational projects and practices in the field of children's and youth reading.

The forum was organized by the Russian State Children's Library together with the Raising the Reader Association with the support of the Russian Culture Ministry and the Interstate Foundation for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS countries.