Unique space with participation of actors and craftsmen presented at first Days of Lachin

A unique creative space with the participation of actors, artists and masters of folk arts and crafts is presented at the First Days of Lachin, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

On August 26, Lachin City Day is held for the first time. It should be noted that by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated July 31, 2023, city days were established in the territories liberated from occupation in order to perpetuate the historic victory won in the 44-day Patriotic War.

In this regard, with the organization of the Ministry of Culture, the special representation of the President of Azerbaijan for the Lachin district and the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a rich program has been prepared for August 26 and 27 in our historical land liberated from occupation - in Lachin. The events, which will last two days, will cover the entire center of the city, including the Flag Square, the embankment of the Hakari River, the picturesque terrace of the new Boulevard.

After the morning grand opening, the guests were presented with bright creative and creative projects.

In front of the Flag Square of the city of Lachin, during the day, the epic performance “Sar? A??q v? Yax??” was presented, revealing the national folklore art, immersive games were performed by actors in national costumes, and an attraction of talismans made from national symbols was presented. There are also performances by the Shusha State Music and Drama Theatre, the Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater and the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater based on the works of national classics.

Coryphaeus of national art, theater and film artist, people's artist Rafig Azimov: “The land of Karabakh has always given great masters who, with their creativity, have inscribed their names in theatrical and choreographic art, cinema and literature, education and science. And this big holiday in the liberated and resurgent Lachin is dear to the hearts of each of us. This is a great victory, which was achieved, thanks to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, our people and the valiant army, at the cost of the blood of a thousand martyrs. And on this day, I would especially like to emphasize the tireless care and attention to our art of the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, who is celebrating her birthday today, on which I congratulate her from the bottom of my heart! A sense of pride fills our hearts today, when we see how an active construction process is going on in the liberated territories, airports, residential complexes, educational, cultural and sports centers are being created, residents are returning to their native lands. On this fertile land - in Lachin, a galaxy of talented individuals will still grow, who will live and work for the good of the country, glorifying Azerbaijan all over the world.

Of particular interest was the presentation of traditional Lachin tea with sweets in the “Tea Shop” and “Lachin Market”, where various handicrafts, souvenirs, jewelry, ceramics and other products are sold.

In the Seyrangy area, master classes in folk arts and crafts are presented, which include shebeke, carpets, pottery, copper, carpet weaving, embroidery, papagchylyg and much more.

75-year-old master of miniature ceramic art from Ganja Hussein Ismayilov: “May Allah grant the people of Azerbaijan, led by President Ilham Aliyev, health, long life and success, and I am sure that more and more victories await us. In my works, dedicated to the great and therefore philosopher Nizami Ganjavi, I tried to reflect the whole gamut of the national heritage. I also specially created souvenir plates with the symbol of Karabakh - the kharibulbul flower, which I present to the guests of the event. A holiday in Lachin is a holiday for each of us who loves his homeland, who lives for the sake of his native land, who works for the good of the people. Blessed memory of the martyrs who gave us these days.”

In the same space, an exhibition of paintings called “Lachin Landscapes” was opened. Moreover, in the art camp, the audience was able to watch the drawing of paintings and coloring models of gazelles.

Winner of international competitions, artist Eldar Babazade: “The very atmosphere of Lachin, where I am for the first time and for which I am very happy, gives inspiration and realization of the fantasies and skills of the artist. Stunning nature and clean air, the spirit of creation and the processes of building a new life taking place here, freedom of thought and good nature of people, provide a huge incentive for creativity. Therefore, together with a group of artists, we painted the models of gazelles in the spirit of the bright colors of the ongoing positive changes, the resurgent Lachin, which, I am sure, will still see wonderful exhibitions of famous artists and young talents.”

It will also be possible to watch various performances presented by the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater named after Abdulla Shaig and the theater-studio "Oyuq".

Director of the puppet theatre, honored worker Rashad Ahmadzade: “It is a great holiday for each of us that the national theatrical art is again presented in the land liberated after many years of occupation. This land comes to life again, because the real owners have returned, who treat every spring, tree, stone with great love and awe. And, of course, this region will still see many wonderful performances, actors, artists, various masters who, with their creativity, will only bring new colors to life, people returning here after a long separation from home. Many festivals and competitions will be held here, and we, as a puppet theater, will always delight children and adults.”

In the “I love Lachin” section, located in one of the picturesque places in Latchi, guests can admire the charming nature of the city, transfer this beauty to the memory of their phones and cameras.

It should be noted that during the 30-year period of occupation by Armenia, our cities, villages, settlements were destroyed, our cultural heritage was dealt a huge blow, our historical, cultural and religious monuments, mosques were destroyed and vandalized. Liberated from the occupation, Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are currently being restored, the territories are being cleared of mines, large-scale restoration and restoration work is being carried out quickly.

The implementation of the “I State Program for the Return of IDPs to the Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan Liberated from Occupation” has begun, approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 16, 2022. Along with other districts, the return of IDPs has already been ensured in the city of Lachin, and what is here today Lachin residents celebrate their City Day, is the result of consistent work in this direction.