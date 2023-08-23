Winners of competition of articles dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev awarded in Egypt

The Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society continues a series of events on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. The results of the competition of articles "Azerbaijan and its outstanding personalities", announced in July this year, were announced in the building of the society, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov, head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Egyptian inter-parliamentary relations Jeyhun Mammadov, and representatives of the local community.

Chairman of the Society, scientist-researcher Seymur Nasirov, speaking at the awarding ceremony for the participants of the competition, said that this year our society held a number of events on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader. Heydar Aliyev and "The Year of Heydar Aliyev". Speaking about the life of the Great Leader, Seymur Nasirov stressed that he was a living witness to the events that took place in our country 30 years ago. He said that, despite the great risk, Heydar Aliyev, who courageously assumed the mission of saving the people, preserved the independence of our state and did not allow Azerbaijan to fall into civil strife and split.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Egypt, Elkhan Polukhov, in his speech recalled that the National Leader Heydar Aliyev was the man who laid the foundations of modern Azerbaijan's relations with Egypt and the Arab world, and it is very significant that his 100th anniversary is being celebrated these days. celebrated in Egypt. This proves that a man of genius saw his future when he pursued a policy with the Muslim and Arab world, and today's rapidly developing relations are a vivid confirmation of this. His successor, President Ilham Aliyev, with his consistent steps, managed to raise our relations to a new, higher level.

The head of the Azerbaijani-Egyptian working group for inter-parliamentary relations Jeyhun Mammadov, great leader Heydar Aliyev has always shown particular sensitivity to the development of relations with Muslim countries. He constantly visited different Muslim countries and tried to develop relations between Azerbaijan and other Muslim countries. The visit of the National Leader to Egypt in the early 1990s made an important contribution to the development of relations between the two countries. The two states signed new documents in many areas. In subsequent years, President Ilham Aliyev visited Egypt and continued to develop these relations. As is known, Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi visited Azerbaijan at the beginning of this year. I think that this trip will contribute to the development of our relations.

Today, relations between the parliaments of the two countries are developing rapidly. The visit of the Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova to Egypt, as well as the visit of the heads of the Senate and the House of Representatives of Egypt to Azerbaijan, made an important contribution to the development of relations between the parliaments of the two countries.

At the end of my speech, I congratulate each participant in the competition, as well as the winners. I believe that such events are especially important in terms of promoting the legacy of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, passing it on to future generations, and developing relations between the two friendly countries.

Note that the participants of the competition were awarded diplomas, and 6 winners were awarded cash prizes. The State Committee for Work with the Diaspora is planning to visit Azerbaijan's five winners of the contests organized by the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.