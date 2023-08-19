Musical Theater to participate in Academic Art Union Festival-Symposium

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater will participate in the Academic Art Union Festival-Symposium on August 20-25.

The festival-symposium will take place in St. Petersburg, which is declared the cultural capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Azernews reports.

The main goal of event is to create conditions for the establishment of long-term creative relations and cooperation between cultural figures of the Commonwealth of Nations.

The festival-symposium will bring together experts representing the fields of culture, art, politics and business of the CIS countries are invited

Head of international projects of the art center Rajab Mammadov will make a speech on "National traditions of Azerbaijani musical theater" at the international forum.

At the final gala concert, the young soloist of the Musical Theater Emin Zeynalli will please the audience with his performance.

Note that Emin Zeynalli is the holder of the Youth of the Year Award, initiated by Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.