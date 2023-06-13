Photos of Azerbaijani nature exhibited among best photos chosen for competition, says naturArt President [EXCLUSIVE]

Laman Ismayilova

National parks are some of the most awe-inspiring places on Earth. Whether you're a nature lover or just looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life, resting in the lap of nature is sure to leave you feeling inspired and refreshed.

With its breathtaking views, the national parks in Azerbaijan and Hungary draw the attention of photographers, who want to preserve these stunning landscapes and majestic creatures forever, so that we may experience their beauty and wonder again and again.

Azerbaijani-Hungarian nature photography showcases some of the most spectacular sceneries.

Speaking with AZERNEWS, President of the Hungarian Association of Nature Photographers (naturArt) Péter Fáth, gave a brief on the association's activities and shared the details of the nature photography exhibition organized in Baku.

Q: Can you tell us about the history and main mission of the Hungarian Nature Photographers' Association? How has the organization evolved over time?

A: Hungarian Association of Nature Photographers (naturArt) has a long history, which spans 31 years. The association includes 70 members. It is open for everyone, who can take high-quality pictures and can join us.

Q: How did you come up with the idea to organize a nature photography exhibition dedicated to national parks of Azerbaijan and Hungary?

A: This initiative came from the Hungarian Embassy in Baku, which enjoys strong cooperation with Azerbaijani partners. The nature is beautiful both in Azerbaijan and Hungary. You can see it through these photos.

Q: What can you say about any particularly striking or memorable photos in the exhibition?

A: Well, it is very difficult to choose the best one. We have been organizing the Nature Photographer of the Year photo competition for almost 31 year. The exhibition includes some of the best photo works presented at this competition. If I had to pick one photo, it would be Csaba Daróczi's War and Peace. In 2019, this photo won CEWE Photo Award, known as the world's largest photo competition. The photo War and Peace was selected from over 400,000 photos submitted to the contest.

Q: How do you hope the exhibition will raise awareness about the importance of protecting national parks and the natural world?

A: If people see the beauty of nature, then there will be more people who want to visit national parks. Through the exhibition, they will be able to see more natural wonders.