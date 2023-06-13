National musicians immerse listeners into incredible musical journey

Laman Ismayilova

National musicians have immersed the listeners into an incredible musical journey.

Pianist and composer Ulviya Kazimova, senior teacher of the Baku Musical Academy Zarif Karimova, flutist Nargiz Aliyeva and violinist Renata Abubakirova performed solo, as well as in duets and trios at the evening of classical music, Azernews reports.

The musicians thrilled the audience with works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Domenico Scarlatti, as well as works by contemporary Azerbaijani composers Fazil Say and Jeyhun Allahverdiyev. The concert program also included works by Zarif Karimova and Ulviya Kazimova.

A musical journey through the works of well-known composers gave the listeners a lot of positive emotions and good mood.

The International Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, organizing numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars, and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

Over the past years, the Mugham Center has also successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promoting national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", and "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

The long-standing cooperative relations between the Mugham Centre and international partners are a solid basis for expanding the scope of international cultural ties.

For several years, the International Mugham Centre has successfully cooperated with Hungary.

For the first time, the sides expressed their readiness for cooperation when the International Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum contributes to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

A memorandum of cooperation signed between the International Mugham Centre and the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan is another step in expanding international ties.

The center also takes important steps toward bolstering cultural cooperation with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.