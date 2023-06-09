Azerbaijan represented at Revelations International Biennial of Crafts and Creation in Paris

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been represented at the Revelations International Biennial of Crafts and Creation, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary at Grand Palais Ephemere.

The Azerbaijan stand was set up at the biennale with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the organization of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France, Azernews reports.

A modern installation "Under one sun" created by Elvin Nabizade for the Venice Biennale in 2017 was exhibited at the biennale.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova, head of the Azerbaijan-France Inter-Parliamentary Connections Working Group Soltan Mammadov, President and CEO of the Grand Palais in Paris Jean-Paul Cluzel, Azerbaijani and French deputies attended the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani stand.

In her speech, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva highlighted the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the promotion of Azerbaijani culture and art.

Noting that the works of talented national artists have been exhibited in Paris many times with the support of the foundation, the ambassador stressed that the installation at the Azerbaijan stand reflects the rainbow and that it embodies peace and a clear future in Azerbaijan.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov said that the author of the installation Elvin Nabizade, is one of the talented sculptors of the Azerbaijani contemporary art.

Pointing out that E. Nabizade's works are exhibited in many well-known galleries worldwide, Anar Alakbarov emphasized that this art work had a special place in the Venice Biennale. Among the numerous works exhibited at the biennale, this installation attracts attention with its uniqueness.

President and CEO of the Grand Palais in Paris Jean-Paul Cluzel expressed his gladness with Azerbaijan's participation in the Revelations Biennale. He underlined that the main goal of the biennale is to identify and promote talents in the field of artistic creativity. Revelations is a cultural message of peace and solidarity. The Azerbaijan stand reflects the message of the biennale.

Sculptor Elvin Nabizade, the author of the "Under one sun" installation, thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the chance it created for him.

He spoke about the creation of the work. After ending the Karabakh conflict, which was going through a 44-day war in Azerbaijan, the sculptor decided to give music a new - second life, and thus the installation "Under one sun" was created.

The installation consists of 44 pieces of music in the shape of a rainbow, which is a symbol of luck, is a symbol of Azerbaijan's multiculturalism, the unity of different nationalities and peoples living in our country.

The Azerbaijan stand, prepared with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which contributes to the protection of the national and moral values and promotes the recognition of the Azerbaijani culture throughout the world, attracted the attention of not only visitors, but also international artists, who participated in the biennale.

Around 400 artists from 30 countries participated in the biennale.

The Revelations International Biennial of Crafts and Creation will run until June 11.