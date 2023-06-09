Italian composer's music totally captivates Baku audience

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi's music has captivated the audience at Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Ludovico Einaudi is an Italian composer, who entered the history of world classics, Azernews reports.

Einaudi has composed the scores for a number of films and television productions, including This Is England, The Intouchables, I'm Still Here, the TV miniseries Doctor Zhivago, and Acquario (1996), for which he won the Grolla d'oro. His music was used as the score for the Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning films Nomad land and The Father.

One of the most sought-after contemporary composers creates unusual and multifaceted works. His music harmoniously combines the unbreakable traditions of the classics, ethnic motifs with modern music.

His discography includes over 15 studio albums and more than 40 music releases. Many of them have gold and platinum statuses.

The Kazakh Symphony Orchestra Tynda Music stunningly performed the Italian composer's music, immersed the audience into wonderful atmosphere.

Tynda Music is a musical project that inspires and enlightens people culturally through live music.

Founded by producer and conductor Aidos Mendaliev, the music project focuses on making world-class high music more accessible and close to everyone.

The performance of Tynda Music was accompanied by a standing ovation from the audience