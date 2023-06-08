Baku to host National Dance Championship

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Dance Championship will be held at Sattar Bahlulzade House of Culture in Surakhani on June 11.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association in the following age categories: infants (under 6 years old), children (under 7-10 years old), teenagers (11-15 years old), adults (16-25 years old), professionals (over 25 years old), Azernews reports.

The National Dance Championship will include different types of dances: ethnic folklore, folklore stylization, folklore show, dances of the peoples of the world, classical dance, dance show, hip-hop and breakdance, national dance, classical Indian dance, modern Indian dance (Bollywood).

The list of nominations for each dance category are solo, duet, small group (3-7 people), group (8-12 people), ensemble (13-20 people), large ensemble (21-50 people)

"The main goal of the competition is to identify talented groups working in dance forms, as well as the exchange of experience between teachers and dancers, attracting teenagers and young people to the art of choreography," said chairman of the Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov.

The jury includes Honored Cultural Worker Rimma Mammadova, Honored Artists Tahir Eynullayev, Ulviya Hasanova, Farhad Aliyev and Farid Ibrahimov.

The contestants will be judged by a jury on technique, composition, image and show criteria.

For more information, please contact: +99412 511 26 11, +99450 250 22 93

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.