Preparations for Baku Autumn Contest are in full swing [VIDEO]

Preparations for Baku Autumn Contest are in full swing. The contest is co-organized by Golden Arts Entertainment, Best Cast Talant (Talent) Agency, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora, and Medeniyyet TV, Azernews reports.

Speaking about the competition, the project head and producer Sabina Hasanova said that the Baku Autumn Contest brings together participants from different countries for the first time.

This will increase attention to the Azerbaijani musical culture and serve to increase the prestige of the profession of a musician in the homeland.

"Everyone knows the popularity of the Baku Autumn Contest which after 35 years received a new breath. The music competition is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. One of the main goals of the competition is to unite Azerbaijanis living in other countries and popularize national culture worldwide," said Sabina Hasanova.

At the end of the first qualifying online round, the participants of the other two rounds were announced. Among them were 45 vocalists, 20 artists in the genre of choreography, as well as 20 musical groups.

At the draw ceremony, TV presenters - Honored Cultural Worker Leyla Guliyeva and Saleh Baghirov announced the sequence of performances of the contestants.

The draw was held with the participation of Honored Artists Naili Mammadzade and Tahir Eynullayev, as well as vocal and choreographic teachers Emin Useynov, Elnara Khalilova, Dmitry Babayev, Humay Aslanova, Dilyara Karimova and jury members.

The jury consists of People's Artists Murad Adigozalzade, Murad Dadashov, Honored Artists Emil Afrasiyab, Nargiz Jalilova, Tahir Imanov, Bahram Bagirzade, Honored Art Worker Ulviya Kenul, Honored Teacher Maryam Babayeva, as well as singer and composer Murad Arif.

Performers who participated in the competition 35 years ago will also become members of the jury. Among them are People's Artists Faik Agayev, Aygun Kazimova, Zulfiya Khanbabayeva, as well as Ilgar Khayal and Samir Bagirov.

The contest's artistic director Sevinj Karimova, better known as the producer of the legendary Karvan music band, has specially arrived in Baku from Los Angeles.

The final concerts will take place at Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio from June 28 to July 1.

Tickets for the concerts can be purchased on iTicket.az.

