Graphic works of People's Artist fascinate art enthusiasts

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist Arif Huseynov has showcased his art works at Baku Museum Center.

The exhibition entitled "Graphics" was organized by the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee of Culture, Azerbaijan Artists' Union and HusnArt Fine Arts Center to mark the artist's 80th anniversary, Azernews reports.

At opening ceremony, Honored Artist Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Ziyadkhan Aliyev spoke about Arif Huseynov's contribution to the Azerbaijani art.

Arif Huseynov has created a myriad of art woks, which entered the treasury of the national art.

His personal exhibitions have been successfully held in Baku, Moscow, Prague, Istanbul, and Tokyo.

Arif Huseynov's paintings are kept in the National Art Museum, the State Art Gallery, and the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow, as well as in private collections.

The artist's jubilee series of exhibitions runs throughout the year, and the current one, entitled "Graphics", presents 80 black and white graphic works dedicated to the Azerbaijani history.

In their remarks, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, People's Writers Chingiz Abdullayev and Natig Rasulzade, Honored Journalist Etibar Babayev, art critic Ziyarat Jabbarova stressed that in his paintings the artist not only shows and reveals the beauty of his native land, its history and traditions, but also provides very valuable information about events, facts and persons.

In conclusion, Arif Huseynov expressed gratitude to the organizers and participants of the event.

Arif Huseynov's art which perfectly combines traditional and modern elements.

The exhibition includes portraits of prominent historical and cultural figures, literary images, etc. Graphic art works dedicated to Karabakh, folk art and fairy tales.

The artistic traditions of the Huseynov family continue successfully.

The exhibition also features the art works by the 10-year-old Dilbara, who is Arif Huseynov's granddaughter and the daughter of the well-known artist Orkhan Huseynov.

The guests viewed the exposition with great pleasure.

Photo Credits: Vugar Imanov