Portraits of outstanding luminaries to be exhibited in Baku

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artist Roya Hasan will demonstrate her solo exhibition at Q Gallery in Icherisheher on June 9-10.

The exposition "Iz" (Imprint) is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and Arts Council Azerbaijan NGO, Azernews reports.

Around 27 art works, dedicated to outstanding luminaries, who left a deep mark on the Azerbaijani cultural and historical heritage.

Portraits of artists, composers, directors, actors and other cultural figures, as well as beautiful landscapes of Azerbaijan will be presented to the attention of the public.

"The cultural heritage of every people is its wealth. Our people play a huge role in creating world culture. It is the duty of each of us to preserve, develop and pass on our cultural heritage from generation to generation. We must preserve these values so that future generations can be proud of them. In her art works, Roya Hasan reflects devotion to the motherland, love for the people, respect for the national and spiritual values of her country," the organizers said in a statement.

It should be noted that Roya Hasan is a teacher at the Department of Fine Arts of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts. She is a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union.

Roya Hasan has also represented Azerbaijan at exhibitions and symposiums organized in many foreign countries, including the USA, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Luxembourg, Russia, Czech Republic, Georgia, Turkiye and others.

In 2015, she participated in professional programs held by Sotheby's Art House in Georgia. In her art, the artist prefers expressionism and abstractionism.

