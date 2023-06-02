Azerbaijani carpets exhibited for first time in Liepaja

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani carpets have been exhibited for the first time in the Latvian city of Liepaja, chosen as the European Capital of Culture 2027.

The highly anticipated event was organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Latvia, Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Liepaja City Museum with the assistance of the city council to promote Azerbaijani carpet weaving in Europe, Azernews reports.

Many public and cultural figures attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition themed "Azerbaijani Carpets. Synergy of the Past and Present".

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Liepaja City Mayor Gunars Ansins emphasized the project's importance for the further development of bilateral ties.

He underlined that Azerbaijan is the first foreign country and partner to support the candidacy of the city as the European Capital of Culture 2027.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Latvia Elnur Sultanov noted that the exhibition provided a great opportunity for the local public to get acquainted with Azerbaijan's ancient culture and carpet weaving art and made a valuable contribution to bilateral cooperation.

Chairman of Azerkhalcha Board of Directors, Honored Art Worker Emin Mammadov spoke about the history of Azerkhalcha OJSC.

The structure, which has been operating since the first half of the 20th century, was reorganized in 2016 in accordance with the presidential order.

Noting that Azerbaijani folk arts and crafts and carpet weaving as one of its areas occupy a special place in the history of the national culture, Emin Mammadov informed the ceremony participants about the carpets demonstrated at the exhibition, as well as about the Karabakh, Gazakh, Nakhchivan and Shirvan schools of carpet weaving.

"The main goal of Azerkhalcha is to preserve the traditions of carpet weaving and further develop this art. The carpet art is constantly developing. Modern carpets with traditional elements are produced in partnership with local and foreign artists and designers. Along with the carpet production, Azerkhalcha also undertakes important steps towards the preservation, development and transfer of the carpet weaving art to future generations, as well as attracting women weavers to this area, in particular in the regions, thus solving employment issues. The exhibition highlights the uniqueness of the presented carpets, the high value attached to this tradition-based art and the need to preserve it. It demonstrates how the Azerbaijani people value their national heritage," Emin Mammadov said.

Director of the Liepaja City Museum Dace Karkla said that the exhibition is an important event in the cultural life of the country. Dace Karkla recalled that Azerbaijani carpet weaving is included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, and the presented carpets will arouse great interest among the local community and guests of the city.

The exhibition of carpets evoked great public interest. A photo exhibition and videos dedicated to the Azerbaijani carpet weaving were also presented as part of the event. The exhibition will be open to visitors for a month.