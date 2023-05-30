Azerbaijani cuisine grabs attention of gourmets in Tashkent

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani cuisine has come to the attention of gourmets at Festival of Cultural Traditions and National Dishes held in Uzbekistan.

Employees of embassies and diplomatic missions of various countries in Uzbekistan and many others took part in the festival held in Tashkent Botanical Garden under the motto "Let's Preserve Nature", Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani stand was set up at the festival by Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent.

An exhibition of photographs and publications about the National Leader Heydar Aliyev was also organized in front of the pavilion.

The guests of the festival had a chance to learn more about Azerbaijan through books and publications on culture, history and economy, published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Russian and English from the series "Karabakh Truths".

Karabakh traditional costumes and national souvenirs attracted special attention from the festival visitors.

During the festival, employees of the diplomatic missions presented their traditional cuisines.

Following the festival, the jury determined the best dish at the festival. Azerbaijani dolma was named the most delicious dish at the festival.

Dolma is traditionally stuffed with ground lamb and/or beef, rice, onions, and herbs.

Stuffed vine leaves are one of the most popular types of dolma.

In regions, dolma is also made of the leaves of the lime tree, quince, beech tree, sorrel, bean leaves, penny cress and other plants. The dish is best served with cold plain yogurt, and lavash bread.

In the artistic part of the event, Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center's ensemble performed national dances.

The funds raised at the international festival will be transferred to boarding schools for children with disabilities in Uzbekistan.