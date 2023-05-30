Azerbaijan's culture and history highlighted at Moscow Ethnography Library

Laman Ismayilova

Moscow Ethnography Library has hosted a book exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan.

The exhibition highlighted Azerbaijan's culture, history, geography as well as prominent political and public figures, Azernews reports.

The event was organized under the auspices of the Azerbaijani Youth Union of Russia.

As part of the event, the Union donated books about the country's politics, economy, culture, literature and nature to the library in order to open the Azerbaijan corner.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, chairman of the Azerbaijan Youth Union of Russia Jeyhun Huseynov noted that the youth association created by Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva serves the purpose of spreading and promoting Azerbaijani culture outside the republic.

"Today, we have presented the literature dedicated to our country to the Ethnography Library, as well as the works of Azerbaijani authors. The books dedicated to the life and activities of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev have a special place among the books donated to the library," Jeyhun Huseynov said.

General director of the association of cultural centers of the Eastern administrative district Aleksandr Moskalyov spoke about the long-standing cooperation with the Azerbaijani Youth Union of Russia.

"This is not our first joint event. Today, our friends donated books about Azerbaijan to the Ethnography Library. This is a very important book choice. Azerbaijan's culture is rich, ancient and diverse, and it will be interesting for our readers to get to know it," Alexander Moskalyov noted.

The book exhibition will last until June 5.