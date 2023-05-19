Azerbaijani composer and pianist had concerts in Russia

Azerbaijani composer and pianist Riad Mammadov had concerts in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Azernews reports.

Russian National Drama Theater (Alexandriysky Theater) Vs. The "New X Piano Gala" Festival dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the new stage of the Meyerhold Aleksandriysky Theater was held.

The concert program of pianists Riad Mammadov, Alexey Gribol, and Nastasiya Khrushova, who performed within the framework of the festival, included musical works of the 20th and early 21st centuries, from preludes by Gara Garayev and jazz-mugham composition "Bayati-Shiraz" by Vagif Mustafazade to "Russian dead ends" by Nastasiya Khrushova.

Another concert of the Azerbaijani composer and pianist was held at the "Rassvet" culture house. Together with folk and academic music performers - Ehtiram Huseynov (singer), Sergey Korchagin (double bass), and Aliagha Sadiyev (tar), he presented the program "From Heaven to the East" dedicated to mugham.