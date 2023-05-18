Eminent conductor shines at Moscow State Philharmonic

Laman Ismayilova

The Russian State Academic Symphony Orchestra has given a series of spectacular concerts at Moscow State Philharmonic.

The orchestra performed music pieces by renowned composers under the baton of the principal conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, Azernews reports.

The concert programs "History of a Masterpiece" and "Young Talents" were met with great interest.

Within "History of a Masterpiece", Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 8, also known as "Unfinished", was presented to listeners for the first time in its complete version.

The orchestra also performed a music piece restored by acclaimed musicologist Philip Legg, based on the composer's manuscripts. Along with the symphony, F. Schubert's play "Rosamunde, Princess of Cyprus" also found a special place in the program.

The host of the concert and the head of the project, well-known musicologist Artem Vargaftik, gave extensive information about the history of creation of the composer's most mysterious work.

Within "Young Talents" program, laureates of the International competition Nikolay Kuznetsov (piano), Alexander Papushev (violin) and Sergey Davydchenko (piano) thrilled the listeners with the works of N. Paganini, S. Prokofiev and J. Gershwin.

After the concert, local music lovers gave a standing ovation to the Azerbaijani conductor and young soloists.

Note that Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev has successfully collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Danube Symphony Orchestra (Hungary), Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia), etc.

In 2018, Ayyub Guliyev was appointed as a principal conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.

In 2021, Ayyub Guliyev signed a contract with the music agencies in Serbia, Slovakia and Germany.

Several projects have been already implemented as part of this cooperation. In November, the composer signed a contract with the Dutch company TACT.

The company is the global leader in personal artist management of established international artists.