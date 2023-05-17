Azerbaijan, Mexico to expand partnership in film industry

Laman Ismayilova

Director of AzerbaijanFilm Studio Nazim Huseynov and the Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Victoria Romero have discussed the prospects of cooperation in the film industry.

The sides exchanged ideas on the promotion of Mexican cinema in Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijani cinema in Mexico and Latin American countries, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, it was decided to translate Azerbaijani classic and new films into Spanish and show them in Mexico. The film screenings will be organized to mark the 125th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijani cinema and AzerbaijanFilm Studio's centenary.

The history of the film industry in Azerbaijan spans over 100 years. Shortly after the Lumiere brothers from France invented cinematography, an apparatus for making motion pictures in 1895, Russian photographer and cameraman Alexandre Michon began shooting motion pictures that depicted everyday life in Baku.

The first short, silent film of Azerbaijani cinematography "You are caught" was shown in Baku on August 2, 1898.

The audience witnessed a historical event - the birth of Azerbaijani cinematography.

At present, local film companies are producing hundreds of films that received global recognition.

Number of films produced in the country is growing at an unprecedented speed enabling countless filmmakers to express themselves in so many ways.

It is planned to hold a series of meetings between filmmakers of the two countries as well as to establish cooperation with the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (IMCINE).

The next stage of the upcoming issues is the production of joint films. Cinema Days of Latin American countries are expected to take place in Azerbaijan in the near future.