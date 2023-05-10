Spectacular concert program held in Baku

Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular concert program has been held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The concert program "Eternal Love" was organized by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani anthem was played, as well as a minute of silence was held in honor of the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and academician Zarifa Aliyeva as well as the martyrs who gave their lives for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Further, a video clip was shown for Heydar Aliyev's favorite composition "Kuchelere su sepmishem" performed by People's Artist Nazakat Teymurova and Kharibulbul instrumental ensemble. The video was filmed by the ASCO team on the "President Heydar Aliyev" tanker and the "Zarifa Aliyeva" ferry.

Chairman of the ASCO Board Rauf Veliyev addressed the event.

In his speech, he stressed the indispensable role of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in laying the foundation for the development of the country's transport sector.

"Thanks to the wise policy of Heydar Aliyev, we are witnessing how intensively and dynamically the transport sector of our country is developing. In particular, the national leader laid the foundation for the development of the Baku International Seaport," he said.

The presentation of two postage stamps also took place as part of the event. The postage stamps feature the images of the "President Heydar Aliyev" tanker and the "Zarifa Aliyeva" ferry.

A book presentation "Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the National Shipping Policy" aroused great interest among the guests of the event.

The book provides insight into the history of maritime transport during the period of leadership of the country by Heydar Aliyev and the contribution of the national leader to the development of this industry.

The large-scale event continued with a concert program, which included Heydar Aliyev's favorite musical compositions.