Baku Contemporary Music Days to bring together acclaimed musicians

Laman Ismayilova

Baku Contemporary Music Days will take place on May 21-25.

Supported by Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Science and Education, the festival highlights the relationship between contemporary Azerbaijani composers and European and American school of composers, Azernews reports.

Baku Contemporary Music Days is to bring together a number of acclaimed musicians from Azerbaijan, Switzerland, Hungary, Germany, France, Russia and Kazakhstan, including Avital Cohen (flute), Daniel Weisberg (composer), Szilard Benes (clarinet), Gleb Khokhlov (violin), Alexander Khubeev (composer), Yulia Migunova (cello), Andrey Yurgenson (clarinet).

The festival program, timed to coincide with the birth anniversary of the Hungarian composer Gyorgy Ligeti (1923-2006), is rich in works significant for world musical culture. Some compositions will sound for the first time in Azerbaijan.

As part of the festival, music lovers will be able to enjoy the works of G. Schelsi, K. Stockhausen, B. Furrer, S. Ghani, P. Dusapin, H. Holliger and other prominent composers.

The festival is aimed at enlightenment and education in the field of contemporary music.

The project will feature master classes, rehearsals and lectures. The opening of the festival will take place on May 21 at 19.00 at the International Mugham Center in Baku.

The film "Gyorgy Ligeti" will be screened at Nizami Cinema Center on May 25.

