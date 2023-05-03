National conductor shines at Bucharest National Opera House

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, Bucharest National Opera House has performed under the baton of the Azerbaijani conductor.

The opera house invited the principal conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev to conduct Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Nabucco", Azernews reports.

"Nabucco" is an opera in four acts composed in 1841 by Giuseppe Verdi for Italian libretto Temistocle Solera.

The libretto is based on the biblical books of Daniel and Jeremiah, and the 1836 play by Auguste Anicet-Bourgeois and Francis Cornu.

All parts were performed by the leading soloists of the Bucharest National Opera House. The Romanian gave a standing ovation to all the opera singers.

Well-known cultural figures, representatives of the Azerbaijani embassy in Romania attended the opera performance.

Furthermore, Ayyub Guliyev met with the General Director of the , Bucharest National Opera House, renown conductor Daniel Jinga and the Romanian Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu.

Recall that a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijani and Romanian opera houses in March.