Kremerata Baltica Chamber Orchestra to perform at Heydar Aliyev Center

Laman Ismayilova

Kremerata Baltica Chamber Orchestra will perform at Heydar Aliyev Center on June 9.

With its magnificent performances, Kremerata Baltica has gained worldwide, Azernews reports.

The orchestra was first presented to a wide audience in 1997 at the Lockenhaus Chamber Music Festival in Austria by the orchestra director, acclaimed violinist Gidon Kremer.

The orchestra includes talented young musicians from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Creating the team, the famous maestro sought to share his rich experience with young colleagues from the Baltic region.

At the initial stage, the young team, whose activities were conceived as a long-term educational project, quickly went beyond the educational process and entered the ranks of well-known European orchestras, whose concerts are awaited with great interest.

The orchestra team has captivated the listeners with majestic performances at the world's leading music venues.

The Kremerata Baltica orchestra gave over 1,000 concerts in more than 50 countries.

The musicians recorded more than 20 CDs, and in 2002 they were awarded the Grammy Award.

The Kremerata Baltica soloists are nine musicians living in Lithuania. Continuing the traditions of the famous Kremerata, they actively collaborate with young Lithuanian composers and include their works in their programs. Some of these works will be performed at the Baku concert.

The soloists of the Baku concert is the founder of the Lithuanian Kremerata, violinist Dzeraldas Bidva and a well-known cellist, winner of multiple music competitions Giedre Dirvanauskaite.

The concert will also feature the Baku Chamber Orchestra conducted by Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The national conductor has a creative friendship with Kremerata Baltica. He regularly performs with the famous orchestra at various festivals.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the box office of the Heydar Aliyev Center, on the iTicket.az website and at points of sale.