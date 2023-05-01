Space of Mugham Int'l Music Festival to be held in Baku and Shusha

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

The 6th Space of Mugham International Music Festival will be held in Baku and Shusha cities on June 18-25.

The festival is organized on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

Registration for the music festival will take place on May 1-20.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the festival by the winners of the National Mugham Contest held on April 24-27.

The winners of first place in the "khanende" (mugham singer) and "instrumental performance" categories Mirali Sarizade and Vagif Tahmazov will represent the country at the music festival.

The opening ceremony will take place at Heydar Aliyev Palace on June 18.

Numerous events, including competitions, lectures and presentations, concerts, exhibitions and symposiums, will be organized in various cultural institutions of Baku, as well as on June 23 in the historical places of Shusha as part of the event.

Moreover, a mugham marathon lasting for 24 hours will take place on the festival's last day.

International jury will determine the winners of the first three places as well as the Grand Prix winner.

The awarding ceremony and gala concert are scheduled for June 25.

Tickets for concerts to be held during the days of the festival in Baku can be purchased on iTicket.az website and retail outlets.

It should be noted that the international mugham festivals have been held on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation since 2009.

The 5th Space of Mugham International Music Festival was held on March 10-12, 2018.