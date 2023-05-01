Vienna Chamber Orchestra to give concert at Heydar Aliyev Center

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Vienna Chamber Orchestra will give a concert at Heydar Aliyev Center on June 16.

Founded in 1946, the orchestra ranks among the world's best musical ensembles. It collaborates with well-known conductors, soloists and singers, Azernews reports.

The Vienna Chamber Orchestra mainly performs at Vienna Musikverein concert hall, which is its permanent creative space. In this regard, the Baku concert will be a real gift for music lovers.

The soloist of the concert is flute player Nijat Mammadov, who has successfully represented Azerbaijan at concerts and festivals held in various countries.

Tickets for the concert of the Vienna Chamber Orchestra can be purchased at the ticket office of the Heydar Aliyev Center, iTicket.az website and sales points.



