National conductor thrills opera lovers in Kazan

Laman Ismayilova

Tatar Academic State Opera and Ballet Theater continues to astound opera lovers with the high-class opera performances that take place. Known as one of Russia's largest theaters, it gathers opera stars and renowned conductors on one stage to demonstrate opera art in all its beauty.

The theater's successful collaboration with the principal conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Honored Artist Ayyub started long ago.

Many times, Ayyub Guliyev shone on the Kazan stage together with acclaimed opera soloists. The national conductor was involved in the Rudolf Nureyev International Festival and Fyodor Chaliapin International Opera Festival organized by the theater in Kazan. Furthermore, he conducted Ruggiero Leoncavallo's opera "Pagliacci", which brought together the soloists of five opera theaters, including the Mikhailovsky Theater, the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus, the Mariinsky Theater, St. Petersburg Opera Company and Tatar Academic State Opera and Ballet Theater (read more about the opera).

Recently, Ayyub Guliyev has been invited to conduct Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Rigoletto". The national conductor shared his thoughts on the opera performance with Azernews.

"I am eternally glad to cooperate with Tatar Academic State Opera and Ballet Theater. It is wonderful to work in such a creative and friendly atmosphere. First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to the director of the theater troupe that I have worked with-Roufal Mukhamedyanov and other theater workers. I am pleased with the fact that all the theater troupes at Tatar Academic State Opera and Ballet Theater are very professional and supportive," Ayyub Guliyev said.

Speaking about his recent appearance at the theater, Ayyub Guliyev noted that Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Rigoletto" brought together renowned opera singers, including Belarusian opera singer Vladislav Sulimsky, Russian opera singer Venera Protasova and many others.

"Belarusian opera singer Vladislav Sulimsky (Rigoletto) made a lasting impression on the audience, which gave him a standing ovation. He really seemed to fit the role he was playing. Venus Protasova (Gilda) brilliantly performed her party. I would like to note that there are some challenges that opera singers usually face, while performing this role. However, Venus Protasova couped with all the tasks. The performance of Tenor Yaramir Nizamutdinov was no less impressive. The soloist of the St. Petersburg Opera Company embodied the role of the Duke. Due to its difficulties, many opera soloists usually avoid performing at this party. But Yaramir could enchant the audience with his incredibly beautiful voice. Other opera singers, including the soloists of the Mariinsky Theater Mikhail Kolelishvili, Lyubov Dobrynina and others also deserve special attention," the conductor emphasised.