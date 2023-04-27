Baku Museum Center to show Abulfaz Farajoglu's art works

By Azernews

Baku Museum Center will showcase Abulfaz Farajoglu's art works on May 12.

His personal exhibition "Starting Point" will feature 16 graphic and 91 paintings, which combine tradition and modernity, Azernews reports.

For almost forty years, the eminent artist has fascinated art lovers with his paintings and graphic works.

Since the aesthetics of the artist's art works is constantly being updated, his art pieces in various genres have always been in the center of public attention.

Abulfaz Farajoglu's avant-garde art pieces reflect various events, motifs, images, landscapes in a slightly different format, which is original artistic stylizations.

The 67-year-old artist was born in Nakhchivan. He graduated from the Azim Azimzade Art School. Since 1984, he has been a member of the Union of the Azerbaijani Artists.

In 2005, he was elected a member of the International Association of Art.

In 1981-1994, he worked as a teacher at the Nakhchivan School of Arts. In 1997-2020, he taught at various educational institutions in Turkiye.

His personal exhibitions have been successfully presented within various projects in Ukraine, Germany, Turkiye, Russia, UAE, USA, Japan, Denmark, Bulgaria, France, Poland, Italy, Belgium, China, Iran, etc.

