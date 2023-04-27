Famous national designer demonstrates her collection in Belgrade

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Famous designer Gulnara Khalilova has demonstrated her collection of national costumes in Serbia.

The three-day event was organized within the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Belgrade with the support of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Serbia, Azernews reports.

Gulnara Khalilova's collection of Karabakh national costumes was shown at Madlena Art Palace within the project "Odlar Yurdu, Az?rbaycan- Azerbaijan, the Land of Fire". The exposition aroused great interest among the guests of the event.

"The guests were very interested in the Azerbaijani culture and traditions. Karabakh clothes have a special place in Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage. The culture of Karabakh clothing is an integral part of our national, spiritual and material values. Each sample of the collection represents a separate region of Karabakh with its own special ornaments and patterns, special elements that reflect artistic features. At the same time, the collection is stylized in accordance with modern requirements," the designer said.

Gulnara Khalilova is the head of the Center of Azerbaijan's National Clothes. She has a PhD in art history.

Gulnara Khalilova is a member of the Eurasian Association of Ethnodesigners.

Her fashion collections have been successfully demonstrated at fashion weeks and international events in the USA, Great Britain, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway and other countries.

Fascinating concert programs were organized within the Days of the Azerbaijani Culture. At the same time, the guests enjoyed Azerbaijani mugham and dancers and viewed carpets and samples of gurama (patchwork) art.

The visitors were informed about the Azerbaijani culture, history, modern lifestyle and realities.



