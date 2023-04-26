Less than few weeks left before Eurovision Song Contest

Laman Ismayilova

Less than few weeks left before the 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Some 37 countries will join the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, UK, on May 9-13.

Azerbaijan's TuranTuralX duo can't wait to enjoy a real celebration of languages, music and different cultures.

The young talents were born in Zaqatala, a charming place with endless undulations of hills.

TuranTuralX duo shared their thoughts about their hometown.

"Zaqatala - our beloved hometown that will always hold a special place in our hearts. It's where we were born, raised, and where our first song was written. Our family, friends, and school all shaped who we are today. It's hard to believe that two boys from a small house in Zaqatala will soon perform on the huge stage of Eurovision in Liverpool. We're incredibly grateful to all of you who made this journey possible for us," the duo posted on Instagram.

Zaqatala has many breathtaking sights to offer for the travelers. Here you will find an array of stunning scenery and ancient monuments.

Moreover, Zaqatala is an international region where Azerbaijanis live alongside the people of over 20 ethnic communities, including the Avars, Lezgins, Tsakhurs, Russians, Tatars, and Ingiloys.

Earlier, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld met with the brothers in Zaqatala.

The ambassador took a horse ride, tasted national dishes and sang a song with Tural and Turan Bagmanovlar. The British Ambassador wished them good luck in Liverpool.

The duo from Zaqatala is heavily influenced by music from the '60s and '70s, which is clearly reflected in the duo's signature sound and style.

The musicians were selected internally by Azerbaijan's Public TV and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV) among five music artists, including Emrah Musayev and Humay Aslanova, Leyla Izzatova, Mamagama and Azer Nasibov.

They have co-written the song Tell Me More that they'll be taking to Liverpool to represent Azerbaijan.

TuranTuralX duo will rock the Eurovision stage in the second phase of the first semi-final on May 9.

Azerbaijan's entry for Eurovision 2023 will perform under the number 12 at the contest's semi-final stage.