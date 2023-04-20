Disney multimedia show to be shown in Baku [VIDEO]

Laman Ismayilova

Art-East Media Group will once again please Baku audience with a Disney multimedia show on June 3 and 4.

The colorful show will take place at the Baku Musical Academy Opera Studio to celebrate International Children's Day on June 3 and 4, Azernews reports.

The Avangard Chamber Orchestra enriches the cultural life of the capital with a palette of bright sounds, giving rise to awe in the hearts of numerous music lovers.

The orchestra consists of twenty-three professional musicians who are presidential scholarship holders and laureates of republican and international competitions.

The orchestra's mission is to preserve film music, a complex area of musical creativity, to preserve the legacy of brilliant composers, and to convey the magic of melody to the listeners.

The anticipated event will bring together the heroes of fairy tales and the most popular cartoons. Interaction with the audience and wonderful live music also await you.

If you want to experience nostalgic and magical moments and stay under the influence of these amazing emotions for a long time, then do not miss the Disney multimedia show!

Tickets at all ticket offices in Baku and online at iTicket.az.

