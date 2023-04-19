National fashion designer demonstrates her collection in Tashkent

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova has successfully demonstrated her collection in Uzbekistan.

The fashion show was organized within the Days of Shusha held under the auspices of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and on the basis of a joint project with the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

Gulnara Khalilova's collection "Karabakh" caused a huge delight among the guests of the event. The fashion show was attended by students of the Uzbekistan State Institute of Arts and Culture.

Note that Gulnara Khalilova is the head of the Center of Azerbaijani National Costumes. She is member of the Eurasian Association of Ethnodesigners.

Her stunning fashion collections have been highly appreciated at fashion weeks and international events in the USA, Great Britain, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway and other countries.

Many public and cultural figures attended the fashion show, including president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan Samir Abbasov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev, rector of the State Institute of Arts and Culture of Uzbekistan Eldor Shermanov, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Iskandarov, deputy Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, poet Igbal Mirza, Secretary-General of TURKPA Mehmet Sureyya Er.

In their remarks, they emphasized the high level of development of historical fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. They also stressed the importance of holding the Days of Shusha.

The fashion show was followed by a fascinating gala concert.