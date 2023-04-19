China hosts spectacular concert to mark 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular concert has been held in the Chinese Hebei Province to mark the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The large-scale event took place at Langfang Silk Road International Cultural Exchange Center with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

During the concert, Qaytagi instrumental ensemble and Mirvari dance group under the leadership of People's Artist Anvar Sadigov delighted the audience with the works by Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi, Vasif Adigozalov, Jahangir Jahangirov, Suleyman Alasgarov, Tofig Guliyev as well as traditional Chinese folk songs and dances.

Azerbaijani folk song "Karabakh shikestesi" was a highlight of the event. Matin Jafarov, a student of Aghdam Khan Shushinski Children's Mugam Music School, soulfully sang the folk song, leaving the listeners speechless.

The concert astonished the Chinese audience, which greeted Azerbaijani musicians and dancers with a storm of applause.