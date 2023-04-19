NUR Art House to host exhibition in memory of eminent artist Rauf Ismayilov

Laman Ismayilova

NUR Art House will host an exhibition dedicated to the memory of eminent artist Rauf Ismayilov, on April 20.

The exhibition "The Creator Cannot Be Forgotten" is co-organized by NUR Art House, World Craft Council Europe and NGO "Arts Council Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.

Rauf Ismayilov created wonderful art works in various genres of painting, arts and crafts. In the process of his creative development, the artist was deeply imbued with the creation of felt products and achieved great success in this area.

He not only created products, but also explored this direction, bringing a modern spirit to the classic, traditional felt, carrying out all stages - from the preparation of wool to dyeing.

Apart from the avant-garde, modernism and graphics in Rauf Ismayilov's art works, the exhibition visitors will be amazed by their unique philosophical content and poetics.

Felt art samples, reflecting emotions, attitude to life, dreams of a creative person, painting, batik and other works of the artist are an expression of man and time, man and nature, the cosmogonic essence of art.

All this testifies to the richness of Rauf Ismayilov's inner world, a simple, modest person, who developed our cultural heritage and left our world during his creative heyday. The 63-year-old master died on April 14, 2021 from the coronavirus.

Rauf Ismayilov was a member of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weavers Public Association, the Union of Artists and the Union of Advertisers of Azerbaijan. He also taught at Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

The exhibition will run until April 25th. Admission is free. The exhibition is open from 11.00 to 18.00.

