Azerbaijani jazz musician charms Parisians with his new album

Azerbaijani jazz musician Etibar Asadli has left the Parisians in awe. The concert took place at jazz club Sunset Sunside in Paris in support of the musician's new album "Mugham", Azernews reports.

The album "Mugham" includes traditional Azerbaijani compositions with jazz rhythms.

The new album reveals all the beauty and ethnicity of the synthesis of mugham and jazz and the unity of the world in music.

Etibar Asadli performed at the evening of ethno-jazz as part of his trio: Chris Jennings (Canada, double bass) and Johan Schmidt (France, drummer).

Musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, France and other countries were also involved in the work on the album. The album took nearly three years to make.

As Etibar Asadli says, the most significant composition in the album is probably intro "Salam", which brilliantly demonstrates the whole essence of the microtonal piano.

Note that Etibar Asadli is the creator of the musical instrument microtonal piano. The unique music instrument can produce sounds of music instruments, common for mugham: kamancha, tar, oud, tuba, balaban, zurna, etc.

Etibar Asadli is the author of many piano, violin, and flute music pieces.

The musician rocked major international music festivals, including Baku Jazz Festival.

He gave many solo concerts in many parts of the world, thrilling the audiences with beautiful compositions inspired by Azerbaijan's traditional music.

In 2014, he performed several concerts as part of the Rast group at the 48th Montreux Jazz Festival that took place in Switzerland.

Furthermore, the musician performed an ethnic jazz concert in Paris alongside star musician Shahriyar Imanov within Days of Azerbaijani Culture.

In 2015, Etibar Asadli moved to Paris, where he graduated from the Center des Musique Didier Lockvood.

The musician successfully toured Azerbaijan, the USA, Britain, Austria, Russia, Switzerland, France, Turkiye, Ukraine, Bulgaria, China, South Korea, etc.