Theater Forum kicks off at Heydar Aliyev Center

Laman Ismayilova

Theater Forum on "Azerbaijani theater - 150: development prospects" has kicked off at Heydar Aliyev Center.

The forum is being held within the framework of the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The forum agenda includes panel discussions on the topics "Traditions and trends in the Azerbaijani theater", "Modern acting school in the national theater: a systematic approach in the renewal process", "Concept and strategic goals", "Development of human capital in the theatrical field".

Speaking at the forum, First Deputy Culture Minister Adil Karimli stressed the role of the theater forum in promoting Azerbaijani culture worldwide.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan Theater Forum is a memorable event in the country's cultural life.

The First Deputy Culture Minister also spoke about the cultural volunteers, which started working at the Culture Ministry.

"Today I would like to share with you some important news. Starting from today, cultural volunteers have started working within the Culture Ministry. Currently, the number of cultural volunteers reaches 30 people," he said.

In his speech, Adil Karimli touched upon the Cinema Forum to be held in Baku in the coming days.

"Cinema Forum will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center on April 20-21. Such forums will also be organized in the music and literature direction," said Adil Karimli.

The Theater Forum on "Azerbaijani theater - 150: development prospects" is co-organized by the Culture Ministry and the Heydar Aliyev Center in partnership with Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

The proposals collected on the basis of the exchange of ideas and discussions during the forum will be taken into account in the action plan drawn up in connection with the "State Strategy of Culture of Azerbaijan for 2020-2040".

The forum is attended by well-known theatrical figures, directors, actors, teacher staff and students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

Honored Russian Art Worker, Candidate of Philology, Rector of the Russian Institute of Theater Arts (GITIS) Grigory Zaslavsky, as well as the head of the GITIS Department of Production and Management of the Performing Arts, Candidate of Art History, associate professor Elshan Mammadov are invited to the forum as experts.