National gymnasts bring home six medals from France

Azerbaijani female gymnasts have brought home a bunch of medals from Thiais, France.

The gymnastic team won a total of six medals at the 34th Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix 2023, Azernews reports.

Zohra Aghamirova captured a gold medal in the clubs discipline and three silver medals in the exercises with a hoop, a ball and in the all-around event respectively.

The national gymnastics team in group exercises, comprised of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina, secured a silver medal in the exercises with three ribbons and two balls, as well as a bronze in five hoops discipline.

Upon arrival in their homeland, the gymnasts shared their impressions with the media representatives.

Zohra Aghamirova said that the medals won in France were her first awards at the international competition this season. She expressed her hope to show a good result at the 10th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup to be held in Baku on April 21-23.

This will be the 10th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Azerbaijan so far. Previously, Baku hosted the World Championships in 2005 and 2019.

The 10th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will bring together world's strongest rhythmic gymnasts from 46 countries, who will show their best in individual and group disciplines. The three-day competition will feature the all-around and apparatus finals.

Azerbaijan's hopes will be pinned on Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gozalova who will perform in individual program, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform the group exercises.

Zeynab Hummatova, a team member in group exercises, stressed that significant international competitions, noting the World Cup and the European Championship to be held in Baku on May 17-21.

In conclusion, Gullu Aghalarzade said that the Azerbaijani gymnasts will try to demonstrate the program even better and more beautifully at the World Cup and European Championships in Baku.