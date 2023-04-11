Renowned photographer to raise awareness on Karabakh realities

Laman Ismayilova

Renowned photographer Reza Deghati continues to raise awareness on Karabakh realities.

In April, the photojournalist plans to hold his solo exhibitions and conferences in a number of countries, including Lausanne, Brussels, Venice, Morocco, Austria and France in April.

During his trips, Reza Deghati will inform the world community about the truths of Karabakh, reconstruction and restoration works in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

For over 40 years, photographer Reza Deghati has captured thousands of powerful images that tell impressive human stories. The world-famous photographer has always drawn the attention of the world community to the Azerbaijani realities.

Reza Deghati for the first time visited Azerbaijan in 1987. In 1997, he lived in Azerbaijan for several months and traveled across the country capturing the ordinary people in their everyday life, customs, and traditions of various people.

The photographer also raised international attention to the atrocities committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

As a researcher at the National Geographic Society, Reza Deghati received a number of international awards.

In 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded a renowned photographer with the Dostluq Order.