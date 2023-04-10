People's Artist thanks Azerbaijani President and First Vice President for special attention paid to Azerbaijani culture

Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov has made an Instagram post on his appointment as the director of Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

"Dear Friends, as many of you know, I was entrusted with the directorship of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. I want to express my sincerest gratitude for this level of trust. I am absolutely positive that together we will develop the field of opera and ballet in our country, and will put all of our efforts into making that happen," said in the post.

In his post, the opera theater director expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for special attention paid to the development of Azerbaijani culture.

"I want to thank every person who supported and believed in me. President Ilham Aliyev and the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva always pay special attention to the development of culture in our country, supporting cultural leaders and important projects, which are realized both in our country and abroad. I'm certain that altogether we will bring our theater to a new, international level," he added.

Recall that Honored Artist Akif Melikov left the post of the theater director in April as his contract expired.



