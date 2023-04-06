Azerbaijani vocalist shines at world's best concert halls [EXCLUSIVE]

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Blessed with an extraordinary voice, Urfan Jafarov bewitched the audiences around the globe. The young vocalist successfully represents Azerbaijan at world's best concert halls.

In his interview with Azernews, Urfan Jafarov recalled his fantastic appearances at Carnegie Hall and listed his brightest victories in music.

Q: What is it like to be the first Azerbaijani vocalist, who has won a gold medal at American International Vocal Competition of Opera Singers 2023?

A: The American International Vocal Competition of Opera Singers is the platform that makes it possible for young singers to perform a solo concert on prestigious stages. The vocal competition brought together vocalists from 67 countries. For me, it is a great honor to be the first Azerbaijani vocalist, who has represented the country at such a prestigious vocal competition. Many vocalists have been waiting for years to perform at Carnegie Hall. So, for me it is a double victory.

Q: In 2022, you were awarded the Golden Voice title at Golden Time Talent, an international competition held in London. Please, share all exciting details with readers.

A: Last year, I was awarded the Golden Voice title, by winning the Grand Prix in London. The competition brought together vocalists from 67 countries, including Great Britain, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Hungary, South Korea, Japan, Netherlands, Switzerland and other countries. My performance impressed 53 judges, who evaluated the contest. As the winner of the competition, I received a prestigious certificate for a solo concert and became the first young Azerbaijani vocalist, who represented the country and performed solo at Carnegie Hall.

Q: Your victory at American Protégé Vocal Competition 2022 is no less impressive. How have you felt about your performance in New York?

A: I have participated in multiple international competitions, but for me American Protégé Vocal Competition 2022 became the most remarkable. I participated in the competition for the first time and immediately won first place. This performance made me really excited and evoked strong emotions. I felt very honored to represent Azerbaijani vocal school in New York.

Q: What projects will you be involved in the near future?

A: I will continue to adequately represent Azerbaijan at the international level. I have new projects and musical competitions ahead of me. I will strive for more victories.



