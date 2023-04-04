Music lovers plunge into 50s-70s atmosphere

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani musicians have plunged music lovers into the 50s-70s jazz music atmosphere.

The concert themed "Jazz atmosphere between 50s and 70s" took place at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater, Azernews reports.

The theme for the jazz night was chosen for a reason. Best Place Restaurant - Old City Jazz, who organized the stunning jazz night, devoted the musical with the golden age of jazz music, unforgettable rhythms and much more.

Laureates of international competitions and People's Artists Salman Gambarov and Jamil Amirov, Honored Artists Isfar Sarabski and Ruslan Huseynov, virtuoso musicians, pianist Afgan Rasul, drummer Elvin Bashirov, the 15-year-old pianist Muhammad Allahverdiyev and others delighted the audience with beautiful music pieces, author's compositions and improvisations.

Legendary musicians, including percussionist Tofig Jabbarov and drummer Vagif Aliyev, who celebrated their 70th and 65th anniversaries, also left no one indifferent.

Jamil Amirov & Savab Group, Afghan Rasul Trio, Vagif Aliyev & Bakustic Jazz, Isfar Sarabsky Trio, Tofig Jabbarov & Bakuba performed musical miracles on the stage under the applause of the audience. The host of the evening was TV presenter and jazz expert Tofig Hasansoy.

Speaking about the event, the project organizer Elmira Ismayilova noted that jazz music in Azerbaijan has a glorious history and a high level of jazz culture.

Every year, multiple events and concerts with the participation of renown musicians are held in Baku. This music genre has always drawn the attention of music lovers with its unique universal atmosphere.

Many incredibly talented musicians stand behind the formation of Azerbaijani jazz, using the experience of the previous generations.

Today, they successfully participate in major international music festivals, reaching worldwide success.

