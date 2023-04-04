State Academic Opera & Ballet Theater demonstrates opera 'Koroglu'

On April 1, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater hosted a screening of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's opera "Koroglu", dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the birth of People's Artist of the USSR Lutfiyar Imanov, Azernews reports.

Opera "Koroglu" is a masterpiece of Azerbaijani classical art. It occupied a special place in the creative activity of Lutfiyar Imanov, who for many years was a soloist of the Opera and Ballet Theater

The opera, which took place on April 1, in the performance of People's Artists of Azerbaijan Samir Jafarov (Koroglu), Akram Poladov (Ali), Honored Artists of the Republic Ilaha Efendiyeva (Nigar), Jahangir Gurbanov (Hasankhan), Tural Agasiev (Gamza bey), soloists Taleh Yakhyaev (Ehsan Pasha), Mahir Tagizade (Ibrahim Khan), Vugar Hajiyev (the Jester), Ayten Maharramova (Khanende) and others at a high professional level gathered a large audience.

It is of note that the performance of the opera accompanied by the symphony orchestra of the theater under the direction of the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, laureate of international competitions for conductors and the national award "Humai" Eyyub Guliyev.

The artists of the choir under the direction of the chief choirmaster of the Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva also performed harmoniously that day.

The performance of the famous opera overture, popular arias and duets by soloists each time filled the hall with prolonged applause and exclamations of "bravo!" where the audience enjoyed an unforgettable performance.



