Chinar ensemble: Twenty-five years of jaw-dropping performances

Laman Ismayilova

Twenty-five years have passed since the establishment of the Chinar Vocal-Choreographic Dance Ensemble.

Founded in 1998, the ensemble actively promotes Azerbaijani music in Russia and other countries.

A spectacular gala concert was held in St. Petersburg to mark the ensemble's anniversary, Azernews reports.

Member of the Committee on Interethnic Relations and the Implementation of Migration Policy of St. Petersburg Andrey Frolov, Consulate General of Azerbaijan in St Petersburg Rahim Rahimzada, Azerbaijani Diaspora representatives, and heads of cultural institutions of different communities attended the event.

The guests congratulated the artistic director of the Chinar ensemble, Xeyransa Mirzayeva, and the members of the ensemble on the occasion of the anniversary. In their remarks, they emphasized that Chinar made great contributions to the cultural diversity of St. Petersburg and wished the ensemble further success.

Next, the audience plunged into the enchanted world of music. The colorful show, jaw-dropping performances, and dazzling riot of colors left the spectators speechless.

Moreover, the guests of the event viewed an exhibition, reflecting Azerbaijan's rich culture and traditions.

The guests were also informed about the process of carpet weaving.

With its unique design and high artistic value, Azerbaijani carpets art is known worldwide.

The Land of Fire has seven carpet-producing regions including Baku, Shirvan, Guba, Tabriz, Karabakh, Ganja, and Gazakh and each of them had its technology, typical patterns, and colors.

In 2010, UNESCO included Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.