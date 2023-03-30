Opera and Ballet Theater to honor outstanding opera singer

Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Lutfiyar Imanov would have turned 95 this year.

The outstanding opera singer opened a new page in the history of Azerbaijani vocal art. He has a great merit in the development of modern national music.

Lutfiyar Imanov made his operatic debut in 1957, when he performed in the leading role in Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera "Koroghlu" in Moscow. That performance occupied a special place in his work.

At the threshold of the opera singer's 95th anniversary, Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will present the opera "Koroghlu" on April 1, Azernews reports.

Koroghlu is an opera in five acts by Uzeyir Hajibayli to a libretto in Azerbaijani by Habib Ismayilov, with poetry by Mammad Said Ordubadi.

The libretto is based on episodes from the Epic of Koroghlu, a heroic legend prominent in the oral traditions of the Turkic peoples.

People's Artist Samir Jafarov will embody the image of Koroghlu, while Honored Artist Ilaha Afandiyeva will sing the part of Nigar in the opera.

The opera singers will share the same stage with Honored Artists Jahangir Gurbanov (Hasan khan), Tural Aghasiyev (Hamza bey), soloists Mahir Tagizada, Fahmin Ahmadli, Taleh Yahyayev, Aytan Maharramova and others.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's masterpiece will be conducted by the principal conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

The opera is directed by Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev, choirmaster is the Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva.

Recall that the opera 'Koroghlu' premiered at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater on April 30, 1937.