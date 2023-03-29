Azerbaijan's famous tar player to perform at Philharmonic Hall

Laman Ismayilova

Famous tar player, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazada will give a concert timed to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The concert will take place at the State Philharmonic Hall with the support of the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

During the concert, the tar player will be accompanied by Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, conducted by People's Artist Fahraddin Karimov.

Sahib Pashazada successfully tours many countries like Turkiye, Morocco, China, Lithuania, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Canada, Japan, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Greece, Georgia, Kazakhstan, etc.

In 2011, Sahib Pashazada was awarded with the title of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.

He is the first Azerbaijani musician, who has been awarded a medal for high performing skills during a concert program dedicated to the International Day of Peace.

Tickets can be purchased on iTicket.az and at the ticket offices in Baku.