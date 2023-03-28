Azerbaijani popular singer makes audience feel nostalgic[VIDEO]

Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist Eyyub Yagubov has performed a stunning concert at Heydar Aliyev Palace.

During the concert, Eyyub Yagubov shared the same stage with Big Band Sound Pro, founded by him under the direction of the artistic director, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Television Fuad Musayev, and People's Artist Javan Zeynalli, Azernews reports.

The concert also brought together Odlar Yurdu ensemble under the direction of the Vice-Rector of Baku Choreography Academy, People's Artist Tarana Muradova, ballet master-choreographer, Honored Artist Gulmammad Shahverdiyev and singer Natavan Janizada. Besides, honored artist Elnur Karimov was the host of the evening.

The audience enjoyed time-tested hits, songs from the repertoire of VIA Gaya and new compositions by Elchin Imanov, including Balaxan? and S?ni sevir?m.

Eyyub Yagubov totally captivated the audience with chanson music, which brought nostalgic feelings.

Formed in the 60-70s of the last century, Baku chanson became an integral part of the national culture and a kind of hallmark of Azerbaijani music abroad.

