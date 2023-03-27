Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation announces int'l painting campaign

Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is pleased to announce an international painting campaign based on the drawings of children and teenagers themed "With Love to the Children of Turkiye".

The painting campaign unites children and adolescents of the Turkic World and globally in order to form a sense of solidarity and support the children affected by the devastating earthquakes that occurred in Turkiye on February 6, 2023, Azernews reports.

The art campaign is open to children and youth (up to 16 years old).

The conditions and rules established for those wishing to take part in the painting campaign are as follows:

1. The participants should submit artworks that reflect love, friendship, support, and solidarity with the children of Turkiye in this difficult time to the international painting campaign. The main criterion for evaluating the artwork is quality, the individual approach of the author, as well as the artistic understanding of the depth of the subject.

2. Drawings are accepted until April 10, 2023. The artworks submitted later than the specified deadline will not be accepted for the campaign.

3. To participate in the campaign, a completed application (the application form is attached at the end of the announcement) and a high-quality photo of the drawing should be sent to the e-mail address [email protected] Furthermore, the original painting should be sent to the Headquarters of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (A. Bakikhanov street 73A, AZ1007, Baku, Azerbaijan).

4. Based on the results of the project, the artworks of young artists will be placed in the gallery section of the official website of the foundation. Participants in the project will be awarded certificates by the foundation. Selected paintings will be published in the form of a catalog, and will be presented directly to the children affected by the earthquakes in Turkiye.

Application form for participation in the international painting campaign "With love to the children of Turkiye":

1. Participant's name, surname

2. Participant's country and city of residence

3. Participant's birth date

4. Title and a brief description of a drawing

5. Illustration technique

6. Author's contact information

7. Notes



