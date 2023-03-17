Laman Ismayilova

After 35 years, the Baku Autumn Contest welcomes back music lovers. The contest is co-organized by Golden Arts Entertainment, Best Cast Talant (Talent) Agency, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora, and Madaniyyat TV, Azernews reports.

The Baku Autumn Contest 2023 has a high social significance for the upbringing of musical heritage. It will allow talented young people, both live and remotely participate in the qualifying rounds, and then take part in the project, which will be carried out by the leading experts.

The competition of pop artists is planned to be held in five categories: pop vocalists, groups (pop, rock), modern choreography, and original genre, as well as a competition for the best song among composers.

The main objective of the competition is to stimulate the development of modern pop art in the country, to identify new talented performers and authors among young people, support them in their professional development, advance to the big stage and the international arena. It is planned that the competition will become traditional and will give a new impetus to the development of Azerbaijani pop art.

To date, the preliminary selection has started - preliminary hearings and a qualifying round, and the portfolio of artists is replenished daily.

The jury of the competition includes famous composers, producers, and performers. Some of them started their careers by declaring themselves by participating in the Baki Payizi (Baku Autumn)-1988 contest. The winners are determined by summing up the votes of a professional jury.

Preparations before the competition will be broadcast as a reality show, chronicle of tours, and diaries of the competition, covered by Madaniyyat TV. The contestants will be able to present the audience with a complete picture of their transformation into professional artists.

According to the results of the competition, the winners of the competition are awarded I, II, and III places, prizes, diplomas, and cash rewards. Special prizes from sponsors are possible. This competition is provided only for a variety of singers.

All those wishing to participate in the competition send video materials of their performance for 2-3 minutes, filmed on a camera or phone (live). The beginning of first stage, preliminary casting began on January 15 and continues until April 1, 2023.

Conditions of the pre-casting competition

Azerbaijani citizens and residents, as well as Azerbaijanis living in other countries at the age of 16 to 35, can join the competition.

For Vocal nomination, please submit two pop songs, one in Azerbaijani, and the other in a foreign language.

For the original genre, a performance must be submitted (tricks, acrobatics, aerialists, tightrope walking, pantomime, etc.)

For Modern choreography nomination, a pop dance in any genre should be presented (the number of participants in one dance number is not limited).

The groups provide two songs in two languages, one in Azerbaijani written by an Azerbaijani composer and one in a foreign language or a composition of their own composition.

A competition for composers and songwriters is also announced; the best songs will be performed at the final concert by the winning performers. Separate prizes are established for composers and poets.

Together with video materials, it is necessary to submit an application for participation to the organizing committee of the competition, where the name, surname, age of the participant, genre performed, contact phone number, e-mail, and photo will be indicated.

Contact information:

www.bestcast.az

E-mail: [email protected]

WhatsApp: +994503103130

Instagram: Bakipayizi.2023

All pre-selection videos must be submitted by April 1, 2023.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.



