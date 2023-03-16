President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation visits Poland

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova





President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has visited Poland at the invitation of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland.

As part of the visit, Gunay Afandiyeva met with Jaroslaw Gorniak, who is the Vice-Rector for Development at Jagiellonian University in Krakow, the oldest higher education institution in the country, Azernews reports.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of various faculties of the University, as well as employees of the Embassy.

The sides hailed the foundation's large-scale activities focused on the preservation, promotion and transmission of the ancient and rich cultural heritage of the Turkic World to future generations.

They touched upon the expansion of partnership relations with other foreign countries and issues of collaboration with the Jagiellonian University. The sides also agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding.

Later, the President of the Foundation delivered a lecture to the professors and students of the Turkology Department of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Faculty of Philology.

Gunay Afandiyeva briefed the lecture participants about the priority directions and international level projects of the organization she leads.

She opened a conversation about the promotion of the history, culture, and traditions of the Turkic World in Poland, and the protection of all-Turkic cultural values.

At the same time, the President of the Foundation spoke about the history, values and ideas of Novruz spring feast, which Turkic people have preserved and lived for centuries.

In conclusion, Novruz khonchasi (spring holiday trays), filled with national sweets were presented to the participants of the event.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.